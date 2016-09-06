  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2-month-old baby killed in horrific road accident in Kostanay region

    16:56, 06 September 2016
    Photo: None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A horrific road-traffic accident occurred on September 5 in Kostanay region.

    Two people were severely injured and a 2-motnh-old baby died as a result of the accident.

    As the local police informed, the tragedy occurred on Zhitikara-Prigorodnyi road at around 21:30, when a 30-year-old  driver of Rover Honda Concerto slipped into the oncoming lane and collided with UAZ driven by a 44-year-old man.

    Two women aged 54 and 30 (the passengers of Honda) were transported to the Central Hospital of Zhitikara with various traumas. The  two-month baby died after hospitalization.

    A pre-trial investigation has been launched as per Article 345 of the Criminal Code. 

    Tags:
    Road accidents Kostanay region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!