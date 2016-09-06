2-month-old baby killed in horrific road accident in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A horrific road-traffic accident occurred on September 5 in Kostanay region.

Two people were severely injured and a 2-motnh-old baby died as a result of the accident.

As the local police informed, the tragedy occurred on Zhitikara-Prigorodnyi road at around 21:30, when a 30-year-old driver of Rover Honda Concerto slipped into the oncoming lane and collided with UAZ driven by a 44-year-old man.

Two women aged 54 and 30 (the passengers of Honda) were transported to the Central Hospital of Zhitikara with various traumas. The two-month baby died after hospitalization.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched as per Article 345 of the Criminal Code.