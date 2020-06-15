2 more COVID-19 labs to open in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM PCR-testing laboratories will open in Temirtau and Balkhash, healthcare department head Yerzhan Nurlybayev said.

The Temirtau laboratory is expected to perform up to 1,000 coronavirus tests a day. The Balkhash laboratory will start its work in August. Notably, such a laboratory opened recently in Zhezkazgan to perform 500 tests a day.

78,907 passed PCR coronavirus tests in the region so far. Hospitals start buying additional equipment if the second wave of virus emerges. 45 lung ventilators, 51 oxygen concentrators, and 230 pulse oximeters were purchased. Currently, 653 patients with moderate and severe symptoms are staying at hospitals of the region, 919 are at isolation at home.

On June 13 the region toughened restrictions as the health situation remains unstable.