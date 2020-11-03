  • kz
    2 more die from COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

    09:50, 03 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9 cases of coronavirus-like-pneumonia registered over the past day have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Coronavirus2020.kz.

    The county also registered 2 deaths and 17 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia in the last 24 hours.

    Since August 1, a total of 38,012 have been affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia across the country, 28,836 of whom have fully recovered. The country’s COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 404.


