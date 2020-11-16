  • kz
    2 more die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

    10:28, 16 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 48 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The disease has claimed lives of 2 people. 24 patients have been released from the pneumonia treatment after making full recoveries.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 40,197 cases of the COVID-like pneumonia countrywide. The disease has already killed 420 people. Of 40,197, 29,580 people have beat the disease.

