2 more people fully recover from Covid-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Two more patients have been discharged from a hospital after full recovery from coronavirus in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

A man born in 1989 and a woman born in 1990 contracted coronavirus from an infected woman. They arrived in Almaty from Moscow on March 13.

According to reports, the female patient was in moderately grave condition when she was hospitalized.

Both patients are doing great. They will spend the next 14 days at home in self-isolation.

To date, 23 people have been released in Almaty city after recovering from the coronavirus infection.