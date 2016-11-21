2 new underground stations to be put into service in Almaty by 2020

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has familiarized with the progress of construction of the Almaty underground during his working trip to Almaty city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The two new underground stations "Saryarka" and "Dostyk" are to be put into service by 2020. We will look into financing of these facilities again. Commissioning of these two underground stations will allow to increase passenger flow from 45,000 to 85,000-90,000 people," Askar Mamin said.







According to Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek, bus service in Almaty city will be arranged in accordance with the work of underground transit system. "If 85,000-90,000 commuters use underground daily, it will significantly reduce traffic burden on the roads. This project is of paramount importance," the mayor added.



It was noted that financing of design of two new underground stations "Kalkaman" and "Avtovokzal Zapadniy" had already been earmarked. The Almaty underground is expected to be stretched to G4 City in western direction.





