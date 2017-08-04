2 passenger planes collide at Indonesian airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two passenger planes clipped wings at the Kualanamu international airport in Medan city on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, Lenta.ru reports.

The incident occurred on the airport runway on Thursday, August 3. The aircraft of Lion Air was taxying along the runway after landing, and eventually collided with the Wings Air subsidiary plane waiting to depart.

In the Lion Air plane, there were 144 passengers on board. As to Wings Air, the airplane was carrying 66 travelers. No passengers were injured despite of the fact that both planes were damaged. The incident caused the airport disruption for nearly 20 minutes.

Photo: @GerryS