2 policemen awarded after rescuing 30 from burning apartment building

RUDNY. KAZINFORM – Two policemen Zhanibek Gyilymkhanov and Nurbek Yeskabyl have been bestowed with medals for saving 30 people from a burning apartment building in the city of Rudny, Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

The medals for contribution to ensuring law and order were handed over on August 6 by the order of the Interior Minister Yeraly Turgumbayev.

On August 4, the policemen evacuated and rescued the residents of a burning apartment, including a three-month-old baby.

The woman with the baby in her arms cried for help from her balcony on the third floor fearing the pungent smoke which had already engulfed the stairwell. After spotting the woman, Zhanibek climbed the third-floor balcony from the balcony below to save the boy.

He remembers one of the residents joined him to help evacuate the people from the balcony, while another policeman Nurbek helped others evacuate from the burning building.

The policemen's bravery helped prevent casualties.