2 regions in coronavirus ‘red’ zone in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the COVID-19 spread map, the two regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’ for the spread of coronavirus as of December 31, 2020, Kazinform has learnt from the National Public Health Center.

Now Akmola and Atyrau region are in the «red zone» for coronavirus spread. Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities as well as Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone».

Other regions are in the «green zone».