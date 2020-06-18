2 regions to brace for thunderstorm in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Thunderstorms are set to roll in for two regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

In the night and in the morning of June 19-20, a blanket of fog is expected to cover North Kazakhstan region here and there, as Kazhydromet forecasts. Northerly winds turning southwest at 15-20 mps are also forecast.

On June 19-20, Petropavlovsk city is to be hit by northerly winds veering southwest with gusts up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

On June 19, Kostanay region is to be hit by thunderstorms, as well as a fog is anticipated locally. Northern winds to gust at 15-20 mps.

Kostanay city is to brace for strong winds with gusts up to 15-20 mps at daytime. Probability of storm is 90-95%.