ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two highways have been closed in Aktobe region due to worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, poor visibility).

Vehicular traffic is restricted for all types of vehicles on "Khromtau-Nikeltau-Badamsha" (0-45 km) and "Aktobe-Rodnikovka-Martuk" (43-74 km) roads.

Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.