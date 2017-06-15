2 seriously injured in airport fire in Taldykorgan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people have been injured in a fire at the airport in Taldykorgan today, Kazinform has learned from Murat Zhumanbai, official spokesperson of the Ministry for Investment and Development.

According to reports, a MAZ fuel tanker caught fire on the territory of the airport at 2:15 p.m. local time. Firefighters dispatched to the scene contained the blaze in 20-30 minutes.



Two workers of the airport sustained serious injuries during the accident. They are both in critical conditions at a hospital in Taldykorgan.



"The airport functions as normal. No delays have been announced. An investigation is underway," Mr Zhumanbai added.