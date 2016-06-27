  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2 teens and little child drown in E Kazakhstan on weekend

    11:36, 27 June 2016
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A two-year-old child and two teenagers drowned in East Kazakhstan region over the weekend.

    The two-year-old drowned in the Naryn River in Shynkozha village by accident. Locals pulled the body out of the water hours later.

    The 12-year-old teen drowned while swimming in an artificial reservoir in Belokamenka village on Saturday night. His body was discovered on Sunday.

    Another accident happened in Bobrovka village. The teenager, 13, also drowned in an artificial reservoir on Sunday evening. Rescuers took his body out of the water two hours later.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Regions Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!