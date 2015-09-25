2 teens die as VW, motor scooter collide in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A traffic accident involving Volkswagen Golf and a motor scooter occurred in Koksu district of Almaty region.

According to the press service of the regional court, at the moment of the road accident A.Ormanbetov, driver of Volkswagen Golf car, was intoxicated. According to Koksu District Court the man drove into oncoming traffic and head-collided with a motor scooter "Bewheel". As a result of the accident a driver and passenger of the scooter have died. The teenagers were admitted to an intensive care unit of Koksu District central hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Koksu District Court sentenced A.Ormanbetov to 7 years and 6 months imprisonment in a penal colony. In addition, he was deprived of his driving license for a period of 7 years.