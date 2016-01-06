  • kz
    2 women killed in road accident in Atyrau region

    15:25, 06 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed and four were injured in a road accident in Atyrau region this week.

    According to reports, the accident occurred near Khamit Yergaliyev village. A Lada car rammed into a Toyota Camry SUV and, then, crossed into the oncoming lane crashing into another vehicle.
    As a result of the crash, a 40-year-old female passenger of the Lada car died straight away. Another passenger, a 18-year-old girl, was rushed to a hospital, but died upon arrival.
    The driver and three more passengers sustained various injuries. At the moment, they are at the hospital.
    The police are investigating the incident.

