2 women killed in road accident in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed and four were injured in a road accident in Atyrau region this week.

According to reports, the accident occurred near Khamit Yergaliyev village. A Lada car rammed into a Toyota Camry SUV and, then, crossed into the oncoming lane crashing into another vehicle.

As a result of the crash, a 40-year-old female passenger of the Lada car died straight away. Another passenger, a 18-year-old girl, was rushed to a hospital, but died upon arrival.

The driver and three more passengers sustained various injuries. At the moment, they are at the hospital.

The police are investigating the incident.