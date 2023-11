SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Two women have sustained serious injuries in a gas stove blast in their apartment in Shymkent city today.

A woman thought to be in her 50s sustained thermal burns. Her 21-year-old daughter sustained thermal burns to 50% of her body. Both women were rushed to the local burn center.



According to reports, firefighters summoned to the scene put out the fire in the apartment in 20 minutes.