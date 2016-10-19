  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    20,000 people to be employed at Tengiz plant construction

    09:54, 19 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 7,000 people have been employed at the Tengiz deposit where the construction of the third-generation plant was launched. It is forecast that oil production at the deposit will increase from 26mln to 38mln tonnes per annum after the completion of construction works, Kazinform reports.

    “This investment project is estimated approximately at $37bln. As many as 20,000 people will be involved in its implementation, mainly in construction sites in Atyrau region and at Tengiz. We expect that the project will have a big multiplicative effect on the region. Several thousands of jobs will be created in Mangistau region, hundreds of specialists and workers in other regions of Kazakhstan will be involved in the project too. We have already entered into agreements with the enterprises in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty and West Kazakhstan regions on manufacture  of 53,000 tonnes of assembled modules. We forecast that upon completion of the construction works, oil production at Tengiz will increase from 26mln to 38mln tonnes per annum,” TCO General Manager for PR Rzabek Artygaliyev told Kazinform. 

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas Atyrau region Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!