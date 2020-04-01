20 automobile border checkpoints to be temporarily closed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Border Guard Service informs that beginning from April 4, 2020 automobile border checkpoints will be temporarily closed, Kazinform reports.

The checkpoints will be closed in accordance with the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated March 30, 2020 No. 155 «On the temporary closure of automobile checkpoints at certain sections of the State border of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» the Border Guard Service explained.

Automobile border checkpoints which will be temporarily closed: 1) checkpoints across the border with the People's Republic of China: Kolzhat, Bakhty, Maikapchagay; 2) checkpoints across the border with the Russian Federation: Kondybay, Akbalshyk, Kyzyl Zhar, Naiza, Zhezkent, Baitanat, Koyanbai, Orda, Shagan, Karashatau; 3) checkpoints across the border with the Kyrgyz Republic: Aukhatty, Korday, Sypatai batyr, Sartobe, Kegen; 4) checkpoints across the border with the Republic of Uzbekistan: Tselinny, Syrdarya.