20 beauties to vie for 2015 Miss Astana title (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The final of the 2015 Miss Astana beauty pageant will be held at Congress Hall in Astana on November 12.

"This year we've decided to make a beautiful show and stage it at the Congress Hall. Come and see it for yourself," director of the beauty pageant Olga Radesh said at a press conference on Tuesday. According to her, 20 out of 200 girls made the cut and will fight for the 2015 Miss Astana crown. "The youngest participant is only 16," she added. The winner and three runners-up will represent Astana at the republican beauty pageant.