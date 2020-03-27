20 coronavirus outbreak hotspots detected in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - According to the Department of the Committee for Quality Control of Goods and Services of Almaty, as of March 26, twenty entrance halls and private foci of coronavirus were quarantined, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty authorities made a decision to introduce internal quarantine in the coronavirus outbreak hotspots.

As of March 27 in Almaty were confirmed 47 coronavirus cases. As the epidemiological research shows there are twenty COVID-19 hotspots in Almaty: Auezov, Alatau, Almaly, Medeu, Zhetyssu, Turksib and Bostandyk districts.

Health workers monitor all people staying in the hotspots. As of now Kazakhstan reports 120 confirmed coronavirus cases including 60 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 47 cases in Almaty, 4 cases in the city of Karaganda, 2 cases in Shymkent, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region, 3 cases in Zhambyl region and 1 case in North Kazakhstan region.