  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    20 evacuated as apartment complex catches fire in Almaty

    14:00, 24 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 20 people have been evacuated due to fire at an apartment complex in Almaty city this morning.

    According to reports, the fire started at a small shop on the first floor of the apartment complex in Almalinskiy district at around 8:14 a.m. local time.

    Firefighters were summoned to the scene in six minutes. They blaze was extinguished completely by 8:28 a.m. It damaged an area of 25 square meters.

    No casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is to be determined.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!