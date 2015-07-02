20 families receive keys to new apartments in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - 20 families have received keys to the new apartments in Kostanay.

Accommodation is provided via social rent in the framework of Nurly Zhol state program. First Deputy Governor of Kostanay region Gauez Nurmukhambetov and Mayor of the city Akhmedbek Akhmetzhanov have attended the ceremony. G. Nurmukhambetov said that in autumn there will be allocated 60 apartments. According to the deputy chairman of JSC "Kazakhstan Mortgage Company" Kudaibergen Beisembayev, half of the new apartments were distributed among young families, others - among the employees of budget organizations, government officials, large families, families with disabled children, orphans and children deprived of parental care, single-parent families and military personnel.