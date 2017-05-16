20 Kazakhstanis employed at Dutch EXPO 2017 pavilion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 20 Kazakhstanis are employed at the Dutch EXPO 2017 pavilion, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Evelien Bijl, Director of the Netherlands pavilion, says that 20 local residents have been invited to work at the pavilion. "All of them will wear Dutch uniforms. All of them speak Kazakh, Russian, English, and I hope they will learn the Dutch language as well. Out of all the people working in the pavilion, five are Dutch citizens including former ambassador to Kazakhstan Mr.Drisser," she says.



Ms. Bijl told also about the projects implemented by the Dutch pavilion.

One of them is HollandInnovationChallenge implemented jointly by young talents from Kazakhstan and the Netherlands. "They are searching for a solution of ecological problems and are applying innovative technologies. The results of their studies will be demonstrated at the National Day of the Netherlands on June 22," she told.