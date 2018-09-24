20-million year old fossil discovered in NW Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORMTwo fossils dating back to 20 million years ago have been discovered in Ardebil Province, northwestern Iran, during a railway infrastructure project.

Mohammad Khodaparast, head of the environmental protection department of Ardebil province said the fossils are two elephant ivories, each one meter in length, IRNA reports.

The preliminary studies indicate the fossils belong to the Miocene geological epoch.

He stated the fossils were transferred to the Natural History Museum of Ardebil province.

Khodaparast noted fossils of the teeth, jaw bones and sole bones of some other animals, including giraffes and elephants, were also found during the last two years where the railway infrastructure project is being carried out.