20 more tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 20 more coronavirus-positive cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, including 4 in Kazakh capital, 7 in Almaty, 1 in Almaty region, 2 in Atyrau region, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region, coornavirus2020.kz reads.

The county’s coronavirus tally stands now at 5,056.

1,053 cases were detected in Kazakh capital city, 1,578 in Almaty, 233 in Shymkent, 229 cases were recorded in Kyzylorda region, 229 in Shymkent, 191 in Karaganda region, 183 in Almaty region, 178 in Zhambyl region, 175 in Turkestan region, 172 in Aktobe region, 154 in Pavlodar region, 120 in Mangistau region, 109 in Akmola region, 61 in Kostanay region, 48 in East Kazakhstan, 34 in North Kazakhstan, 298 in Atyrau region, 240 in West Kazakhstan, 191 in Karaganda region.