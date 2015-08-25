20 people evacuated as residential building catches fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A four-storied building has caught fire in the city of Almaty, Kazinform refers to Sandugash Baymuhambetova - spokesman of the city Emergency Dept.

Fire occurred in a two-bedroom apartment located in the first micro district of Auezov area. The fire elimination involved 5 vehicles and 22 personnel of a fire fighting service of the city. Fire area was 15 square meters, said S.Baymuhambetova. As a result, 20 people were evacuated from the building.