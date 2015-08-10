20 people evacuated from café and shopping center fire in Almaty (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A fire broke out on Monday evening in a café and in nearby SilkWay shopping center in Almaty city.

According to the official spokesperson of the municipal emergencies department Sandugash Baimukhambetova, the message on fire outbreak in Medeu district of Almaty city was registered at 19:07. The accident occurred at the crossroads of Zhibek Zholy and Kunayev streets. The fire was localized at 19:29. 20 people were evacuated. No victims and injuries were reported. "The fire was extinguished at 19:42. Its preliminary area made 80 sq m. The origin and cause of the fire are investigated", S. Baimukhambetova said.