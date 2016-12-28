20-year old Kazakhstani rescued in Canada

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A snowboarder from Kazakhstan Arslan Zhunus was trapped in snow and spent a night in mountains in Canada before rescuer arrived. As reported, Arslan sent an SMS asking for help on Monday night, but search succeeded only on Tuesday morning. "The big problem is that people go beyond the admissible borders and take risks of being getting trapped due to an avalanche", - rescue specialists told.

The helicopter with the North Shore Rescue group onboard found Arslan Zhunus at 10 in the morning. Arslan was froze up, however his condition was quite good for the one who spent a night in mountains, News Vancoover commented.

According to Arslan, he spent the night in a snow cave and stayed before the rescuers arrived there. "I feel bad for going out bounds. If I hadn't done that, this situation could be been avoided", - he admitted. He also thanked the search crew who helped him survive. "They literally saved my life. I don't know, whether I would survive or not without their help", - he said.