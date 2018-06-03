200,000 attended Shabyt parade in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The II parade of young musicians Shabyt took place on June 1 in all districts of South Kazakhstan region.

About 200,000 children traditionally took part in it. It was held under the Rukhani Janghyru program.



"The parade is a nationwide large-scale campaign uniting all educational establishments of Kazakhstan. It is purposed to support and develop children's and youth performing creative activities as a factor of spiritual and moral, artistic and patriotic education", Governor of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseiit Tuimebayev said. He also congratulated all children on the holiday.



20,000 pupils took part in the parade of youth orchestras and music ensembles. 200 school students more participated in the flash mob.