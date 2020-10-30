200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital built in Zhezkazgan
21:16, 30 October 2020
ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM A 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital was built in Zhezkazgan in 2 months.
It complies with all standards and is equipped with up-to-date diagnostics and treatment medical equipment. It boasts a smart ventilation system with the highest safety class.
There are 20 beds at the intensive care unit.
Qualified doctors from Nur-Sultan, Karaganda and Taraz start preparations at the hospital.