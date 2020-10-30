200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital built in Zhezkazgan

ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM A 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital was built in Zhezkazgan in 2 months.

It complies with all standards and is equipped with up-to-date diagnostics and treatment medical equipment. It boasts a smart ventilation system with the highest safety class.

There are 20 beds at the intensive care unit.

Qualified doctors from Nur-Sultan, Karaganda and Taraz start preparations at the hospital.