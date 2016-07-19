  • kz
    200 evacuated as shopping center catches fire

    10:45, 19 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 200 people were evacuated from the shopping center "Korona" that caught fire on Monday evening in Petropavlovsk.

    According to reports, the fire started in the attic at 6:43 p.m. Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 200 people, including 20 children.

    The blaze damaged 4 square meters of the attic space. It was completely extinguished by 7:22 p.m. No casualties were reported.

    There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

