200 evacuated as shopping center catches fire

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 200 people were evacuated from the shopping center "Korona" that caught fire on Monday evening in Petropavlovsk.

According to reports, the fire started in the attic at 6:43 p.m. Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 200 people, including 20 children.



The blaze damaged 4 square meters of the attic space. It was completely extinguished by 7:22 p.m. No casualties were reported.



There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.