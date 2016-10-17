200 Kazakh students to study in Hungary for free

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairperson of the Senate's Committee for international affairs, defense and security Dariga Nazarbayeva met with Deputy State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Zsolt Csutora in Astana on Monday.

During the meeting the sides stressed the strategic character of the Kazakh-Hungarian relations, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.



Dariga Nazarbayeva reminded that the new agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU was signed in late December 2015. "We look forward to the ratification of the agreement by all parliaments of the EU member states, including Hungary," she told Mr. Csutora.



Speaking of commercial and economic cooperation, the sides noted it is necessary to step up bilateral trade turnover. Head of the parliamentary group for cooperation with Hungary, MP Nazarbayeva stressed the importance of tourism cooperation between the two countries. She invited Hungarian tourists to visit Kazakhstan within the framework of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana and urged Hungarian investors to create agricultural enterprises in Kazakhstan.



Mr. Csutora, in turn, briefed the Kazakh senator on joint infrastructural and educational projects and said his country plans to offer 200 Kazakhstani students in agricultural majors to study at Hungarian universities for free.