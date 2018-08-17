200 Kazakhstanis to participate in World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Sportsmen from 53 states of the world applied for the III World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the World Nomad Games Secretariat. Kazakhstan has sent the most of applications.

1,964 athletes from 53 countries are expected to compete in 37 events at large. Accreditation closed on August 15, 2018.



594 medals will be awarded there. The prize fund offered is to amount to KGS 26 million. The III World Nomad Games will be held on September 2-8, 2018 at Issyk Kul.