200 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 200 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Two people have died of the disease and 60 patients have successfully recovered across Kazakhstan.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 42,880 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has claimed lives of 450 people. Of 42,880, 30,852 people have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia.