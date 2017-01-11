200 ponds in N Kazakhstan to be managed by entrepreneurs

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The entrepreneurs of North Kazakhstan will take on 15 hunting areas and about 200 fisheries, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Regional Entrepreneurs Chamber.

"Such a measure has been taken within the region's environmental prosecutor's office project aimed at support of business in this sphere. The state authority is interested in development of fishery and hunting business", - Environmental Prosecutor Zhaslan Smagulov said.

"We are interested to provide the nature areas to entrepreneurs for lease. The lessee would then have to protect and take care of the hunting areas or fish ponds, study bird and animal migration and control the population. In these areas the cases of poaching are very frequent and no one watches them. If we let these lands be managed by a lessee, he will hire a huntsman and special vehicles", Zhaslan Smagulov explained.

The fishing and hunting areas will be provided on the tender basis. The potential lessees are required to have the plan of area development in order to participate. It was noted many local business had wanted to start business in the sector of hunting tourism due to growing popularity. In total there are 45 hunting farms tendered.