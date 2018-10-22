2008 Beijing Olympics medalist joins Almaty region's administration

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Silver medalist in Greco-Roman Wrestling at 2008 Beijing Olympics Nurbakhyt Tenizbayev has been appointed as the head of the sports and physical culture department of Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

Governor of the region Amandyk Batalov had already introduced the newly appointed head of the department to its staff, Galymurat Zhukel, press secretary of the governor, revealed.



Tenizbayev is a bronze medalist of the 2009 World Wrestling Championship and the winner of the 2003 World Junior Championship.