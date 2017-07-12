$200M project to be launched in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the international cooperation initiative "One Belt, One Road", it is planned to start up an instrument-making enterprise on the territory of Industrial Park No.1, according to the official website of the Astana city government.

The corresponding memorandum has been signed today by the Head of Astana Investment and Development Department, Alisher Abdykadyrov, and the Head of the Chinese corporation "Beijing DianLianYu Technology Co.", Huang Cheng.

It is planned to create the facility for manufacture of various electric meters, components, communication modules, transformers and other supplementing devices. The investment in this project is estimated to be USD200 million.

At the initial stage, the company is going to create about 40 jobs, increasing the number up to 120 jobs as the production intensifies.

High-tech measuring electrical appliances with software will be used for Astana Smart City as well.

As of today, 66 investment projects worth over KZT265bn are under implementation on the territory of Industrial Park No.1, of which 41 have been launched. The volume of product export is more than KZT20 billion. About 3,000 jobs have been created.