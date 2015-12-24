2015 became breakthrough year for relations between USA and Kazakhstan - D. Rosenblum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The year 2015 has become a breakthrough in the relation between the USA and Kazakhstan, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia at the U.S. Department of State Daniel Rosenblum gave his assessment of the year for the relations between the two countries.

During the telephone conference organized by the diplomatic missions of the USA in the region D. Rosenblum noted that US Secretary of State John Kerry had several meetings with ministers of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan in 2015.

"In 2016 we have a lot of opportunities to continue the work we had in 2016. We will continue cooperation with our partners to revive the C5+1 format and outline the directions for joint work. As we agreed in Samarkand this November we would be working in the spheres of economy, security and environment protection," D. Rosenblum noted.