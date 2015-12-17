2015 Miss Universe beauty pageant kicks off in Las Vegas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 2015 Miss Universe beauty pageant has kicked off in Las Vegas.

According to gazeta.ru, 80 beauties are competing for the title, but only 15 girls will make it to the final. The winner will be announced on December 20. This is the first time ever the audience can cast votes for the most beautiful girl on the planet. Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega from Colombia will be one of the hosts at the beauty pageant.