2015 UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has opened the 2015 UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in the Kazakh capital Astana today, the Akorda's press service reports.

In her speech of welcome, Ms Abdykalikova stressed that new world-class sports facilities are constructed and international sports events are held in Kazakhstan thanks to all-round support of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. "Cycling is one of the most popular sports in our country. Astana Pro Team is the internationally renowned brand. This year's championships has gathered the best junior riders from all corners of Asia and beyond," she told those present at the opening ceremony. In her words, the event is to enhance Kazakhstan's prestige and promote cycling among youth. 200 athletes from 31 countries of the world are expected to compete for 19 sets of medals in Astana. The championships will run through August 23