  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2016 Finals Game 1 Mini-Movie (VIDEO)

    03:48, 04 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As we all know the NBA finals have begun, and we offer you to check out the mini-movie prepared by the NBA staff upon completion of the Game 1 of the Finals.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Video World News News Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!