2016 inflation in Kazakhstan made 8.5%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prices for food stuffs in Kazakhstan in 2016 increased by 9.7%, the press office of the National Economy Ministry says. Non-foods and paid services rose by 9.5% and 5.8% in prices respectively.

In 2016 (compared to 2015), the country observed 38.9% increase in prices for tea, 31.3% rise in prices - for cereals. Prices for eggs rose by 20.3%, bread – by 17.2%. sugar – by 17%, confectionery – by 16.6%, vegetables and processed food products – by 15.8%, potato – by 15.6%, poultry meat – by 13.8%, beverages – by 13.2%, sunflower seed oil – by 11.8%, pasta – by 11.3%, fruit and vegetable juices – by 10.7% and baked products – by 10.6%.

Pharmaceutical products rose in prices by 17.7%. Prices for cars increased by 9.2% and clothes and shoes – by 9%. Prices for diesel fuel were raised by 38.2%.

Prices for healthcare services rose by 10.1% and passenger transport costs increased by 7.2%. Cost of services at restaurants, hotels, insurance agencies and legal sector rose by 7%, in entertainment sector – by 6.8%, in education sector – by 6.6%.

As for utilities sector, the biggest price increase is observed in sewerage tariffs – by 25.2%. Water supply charges were raised by 12.2%, garbage removal – by 11%, centralized heating – by 8%, hot water supply – by 7.8%, gas – by 7.5% and electricity – by 6.1%.