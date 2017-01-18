  • kz
    2016 likely the warmest year since records began

    22:16, 18 January 2017
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Temperature data for 2016 show it likely edged ahead of 2015 as the world's warmest year, BBC reports.    

    Data from NASA and the UK Met Office shows temperatures were around 0.07 degree Celsius above the 2015 mark.

    Although the Met Office increase was within the margin of error, NASA says that 2016 was the third year in a row to break the record.

    The El Niño weather phenomenon played a role, say scientists, but the main factor was human emissions of CO2.

