2016 Rio Paralympics: Swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina wins gold
10:35, 09 September 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina won a gold medal at the Rio Paralympic Games 2016.
The 50-year-old athlete finished the first in women's 100 m free-style swimming thus earning the first ever medal in Kazakhstan's history.
Kazakhstani Paralympians have participated in five summer Games since 1996, but none of them brought Olympic medals.
"This is a really gold medal," President of the National Paralympic Committee Kairat Boranbayev posted in Instagram.