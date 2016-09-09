  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2016 Rio Paralympics: Swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina wins gold

    10:35, 09 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina won a gold medal at the Rio Paralympic Games 2016.

    The 50-year-old athlete finished the first in women's 100 m free-style swimming thus earning the first ever medal in Kazakhstan's history.

    Kazakhstani Paralympians have participated in five summer Games since 1996, but none of them brought Olympic medals.

    "This is a really gold medal," President of the National Paralympic Committee Kairat Boranbayev posted in Instagram.

     

    Tags:
    Sport 2016 Olympic Games Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!