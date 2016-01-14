2016 to be decisive period in EEU activity - Karin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The current year will be decisive in activities of the EEU: activities of the first year of the alliance will be summarized, Director of the Kazakhstan Strategic Research Institute of (KSRI) Yerlan Karin has said.

"In our view, 2016 would be an important decisive year in activities of the EEU," Karin said during a round table held in the CCS on theme "Central Asia in 2016: Trends and Challenges".

According to experts, at the end of the first quarter of this year, the first year activities of the alliance will be summarized, the results of which will be thoroughly analyzed.

However Karin noted that the trend of expansion of China's investment presence will be continued in Central Asia in 2016.

"China has been a major trading partner for countries of Central Asia for a long time. This year, it seems to us that in addition to the status of main trading partner, China will strengthen the status of major investment partner," the expert believes.

Source: primeminister.kz