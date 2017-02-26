  • kz
    2017 Asian Winter Games: Galysheva, Reyherd win silver and bronze

    13:29, 26 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani skier Yulia Galysheva has won another medal at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Sports.kz reports.

    Galysheva became second in mogul, gaining 79.02 points. Japanese Arisa Murata and Miki Ito grabbed gold and silver with 79.37 and 75.52 points respectively.

    Another Kazakh skier Dmitry Reyherd won bronze in men's mogul, gaining 85.69 points. Japanese Ikumi Horisima was first (90.35) and South Korean Jae Woo Choi second (88.55).

     

