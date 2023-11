2017 Asian Winter Games: Kazakh skaters win bronze in team pursuit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's men's speed skating team won the bronze medals in team puruit at the Asian winter Games 2017 in Sapporo, Sports.kz reported.

Kazakh team represented by Dmitry Babenko, Denis Kuzin and Fyodor Mezentsev came after South Korea and Japan, but ahead of China.

Skating. Men. Team Pursuit.

1. South Korea - 3:44.32

2. Japan - +1.61

3. Kazakhstan (Dmitry Babenko, Denis Kuzin, Fyodor Mezentsev) - +15.05.