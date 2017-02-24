  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2017 Asian Winter Games: Kazakh ski jumper grabs bronze

    16:25, 24 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Marat Zhaparov was third in the competition on the large hill at the Asian Winter Games, Sports.kz reports.

    Japanese Naoki Nakamura (255.3) and Yuken Iwasa (247.7) occupied the first two steps of the podium. Marat Zhaparov is third (245.7).

    Other Kazakh athletes finished with following results: Sergey Tkachenko - sixth (228.0), Konstantin Sokolenko - tenth (179.2), Sabyrzhan Muminov - twelfth (171.5).

     

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!