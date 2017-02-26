  • kz
    2017 Asian Winter Games: Vishnevskaya strikes eighth gold medal for Team Kazakhstan

    12:39, 26 February 2017
    ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Today at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo women competed in a 12.5 km mass start race, Sports.kz reports.

    Kazakh biathletes occupied the whole podium. Galina Vishnevskaya came first while Alina Raikova and Darya Ussanova - second and third respectively.

    It is the fourth gold for Vishnevskaya at the Games and eighth for the national team. Earlier Vishnevskaya won in sprint, pursuit race and mixed relay.

