2017 Asian Winter Games: Yan Savitsky wins seventh gold for national team

SAPPORO. KAZINFORM Today, on the last day of the VIII Asian Winter Games in the Japanese city of Sapporo Kazakh athletes won the seventh gold medal, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh biathlete Yan Savitsky came first in a 15 km mass start race. Chinese Wang Wenqiang was second and Kosuke Ozaki of Japan - third.

Team Kazakhstan remains 4th in overall medal count, with 25 medals: 7 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze.